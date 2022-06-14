Teen helps hospital-bound kids battle boredom

“CURE has a list of acceptable, new toys that’s pretty broad,” said Howerton. “We also got thinking back to our childhood and the kinds of toys – not electronics – we played with when we were bored.”

Most of the contributions have come from the Milton High community that has learned of the drive through word of mouth. And the response has been surprising, said Howerton. “One year we calculated we had about $8,000 worth of toys. The people at CURE were shocked by the numbers. Even when we couldn’t do much because of COVID, we got a lot of donations; last year we got about $4,000 worth, which was a pleasant surprise.”

In addition, the recently graduated Milton High student was president of the school’s Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter that completed its fourth annual toiletry bag drive. Although she’s slated to start at Georgia Tech in the fall to major in neuroscience, Howerton believes the high school will continue what she’s started.

“I made sure HOSA president coming in will continue with this drive,” she said. “They have all my materials, posters and banners. And I’ll just be downtown, so I can come back and help. And I want to do something similar at Tech, too.”

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.