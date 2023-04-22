Ted’s in Cumming fails another routine inspection

Ted’s Montana Grill in Cumming failed a second routine health inspection due to a lack of management control over the food code.
Employees had drink cans and personal belongings on shelves with food and utensils. Hand sinks were missing soap and paper towels. And after handling a cell phone, the cook continued to prep food without washing hands and changing gloves.
Also, food was uncovered and exposed to contamination. And the ice machine had a mold-like residue.
Ted’s Montana Grill, 410 Peachtree Parkway, scored 61/U, down from 94/A in December. The restaurant also failed a routine inspection in December, scoring 68/U.
Among other violations, utensils were unclean by sight and touch. In addition, an employee pulled a label off a food container and added a new one without first discarding the food and sanitizing the container.
Dirty linens were in a bar cabinet. The cutting boards needed replacing, and the equipment, floors, walls and ceilings throughout needed cleaning.
The restaurant will be re-inspected.
