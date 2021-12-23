Ted’s in Cumming brings score back to an A

Ted’s Montana Grill in Cumming has restored its health score to an A.
The restaurant at The Collection in Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, cleaned up a failing score just in time for holiday dinners and upcoming Bowl games.
The Dec. 16 follow-up inspection found only one violation: insufficient chlorine in the sanitizer bucket. The previous routine inspection on Dec. 9 had several violations involving cleaning and repair of equipment and food temperatures.
“Ted’s Montana Grill in Cumming was re-inspected and received an A,” said proprietor Chasity Ramos. “We assure you that the health inspection score we originally received is no indicator of the high level of standards and proper training we have established.
“We have implemented a full re-training course to our entire team to ensure this does not happen again. Food safety and training are of utmost importance to the team at Ted’s Montana Grill, and our guests will always be our number one priority.”
Ted’s also scored a 94/A in March of this year.
