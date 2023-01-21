Taki Japanese Steakhouse fails inspection, first since 2019

Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed a recent routine inspection with violations of food temperatures and cleanliness.
Among the violations, the cooked cabbage mix for egg rolls was at an unsafe temperature. The cabbage had been prepared the day before but was still above 41 degrees. It was discarded.
The ice machine had a mold-like substance. The inspector said most kitchen knives were still dirty, and cleaned dishes were covered with food debris.
House-made Yum Yum sauce and other prepared sauces were not date-marked for disposal.
Multiple food storage single-use containers and cups were on the ground at an outside dry storage unit. And several containers of sauces and mayonnaise were on the floor of a walk-in cooler in the storage shed.
The hand sink had sliced lemons in it. And the sanitizer solution in buckets needed to be stronger.
Taki Japanese Steakhouse, 4711 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, scored 58/U and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 91/A in 2019.
About the Author