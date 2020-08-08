Take to Task

Edmonson said the sidewalk is dirt and becomes mud, unnavigable to strollers.

“If a wheelchair came by, they would be forced to go into the street as the path is impassible and slippery when wet.”

He said the neighbors have sold their houses, and the new owners have no idea why they lack a sidewalk. The city seems to violate handicapped laws.

"They have put in new sidewalks up and down Lakeshore at corners to make the sidewalks useable by all citizens, but overlook the middle of the block."

We sent the issue to the city and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who's looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Karen Ryals has an issue with one of the intersections in the city.

"The painted lane lines at the main intersection in Virginia-Highland are no more. This is a busy intersection and has lots of guests. Drivers unfamiliar with the intersection seem to turn head-on into the wrong lane in front of George's. Can the lane lines be repainted?" she asked.

We sent the issue to the city and will let you know when it is fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.