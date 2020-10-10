Take to Task

The DOT wrote us back and said they would contact the project manager on the scene. We sent them a friendly reminder about the issue.

Days on the list: 124

Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)

In May, Mark Beckwith said he was tired of having a road littered with potholes. Potholes remain one of the top issues that readers send us and want to see fixed.

“Near 2082 Zelda Drive, there are two potholes that have almost completely blocked the use of the road. The big pothole is about six inches deep," he wrote. "The photo doesn’t look like the hole is that deep, but you would not want to drive over it unless you want to ruin your car.

"The entire road needs to be repaired as there are other bad areas all over the road. The road is about a quarter-mile long, but has multiple potholes that have been temporarily fixed,” Beckwith wrote.

We sent the item back to DeKalb County and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 158

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov