Take to Task

On Dec. 1, Walden reported it to the watershed management and told them the cover needed fixing right away so it fits properly.

“I called again Dec. 3, and also reported a second water meter with a loose cover at 5308 Northland Drive; I was assured they would be fixed within 48 hours. It is five weeks later and neither water meter has been fixed. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else. There is a constant stream of pedestrians walking along Northland Drive.”

Walden contacted her city council representative Tibby DeJulio, but he said, “unfortunately, the city of Atlanta does not respond any better to Sandy Springs officials than anyone else.”

We sent the issue to watershed management and will keep you updated.

