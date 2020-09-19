Take to Task

Items: Atlanta (Fulton County)
John Mann has an issue with two items in the city of Atlanta. First, Mann sent us a picture of 2300 Peachtree Roard. Mann said this area has been under construction for months, but still is not fixed.
“When will this work ever be finished?” he asked.
The second item is a new phenomenon in the city, drag racing. Mann said the drag racing continues on Peachtree Road near Piedmont Hospital. Mann sent his racing complaints and did get a response from City Councilman Howard Shook.
“At City Council, we passed an ordinance providing more teeth with which to prosecute offenders. The Atlanta Police Department has committed to fully concentrating on getting this mess under control. It would help if the State Patrol pitched in on the state routes, plus, they chase,” Shook said.
Shook said it’s a shame things had to get so awful, but that’s what happens when laws go unenforced.
“By the way, since I don’t control the police, please share your views with the mayor and police chief. I don’t expect people to listen to our virtual meetings, but those who did, heard me blister the administration and council,” Shook added.
We sent his issues to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.
Item: Atlanta (DeKalb County)
Lewis Johnson is asking for help with Varner Drive.
“It’s locally known as the dodge road; dodge the tree root humps, dodge the sink holes, dodge the potholes, dodge the previously repaired potholes that have reappeared. All have been present for many years. Your help will be appreciated,” wrote Johnson.
We sent the issue to the county and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov