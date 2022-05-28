Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
A reader is concerned about a grate on Peachtree Road.
“Across from 2544 Peachtree Road NW and 2520 Peachtree Road there is a loose grate on the east side of the road. It is very dangerous as it flies up in the air about nine inches every time a car drives over it. It also makes a very loud noise as it comes down. The grate is rectangular, about five feet long and sits very loosely on the road against the curb. We have contacted the city about this danger and noise nuisance several times and nothing has been done. All other grates up and down the road are secured down and do not move,” the reader wrote.
We started by contacting Atlanta city officials and learned that the grate is the responsibility of the Department of Transportation.
DOT officials said they would update us with a timeline for fixing the problem.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov
Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)
In April, we told you about Jim Smith’s problem with tree limbs.
“The sidewalk across Clairmont Road from the VA regional headquarters was buried by a huge mass of tree limbs, etc., after a storm last fall. The sidewalk is completely blocked for 50 feet at least,” Smith said.
We learned the county has identified the problem and has assigned a work order to the situation.
Days on the list: 37
Who’s looking into it: Deputy Director DeKalb County Code Compliance Timothy Hardy, tchardy@dekalbcountyga.gov
