Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)

In April, we told you about Jim Smith’s problem with tree limbs.

“The sidewalk across Clairmont Road from the VA regional headquarters was buried by a huge mass of tree limbs, etc., after a storm last fall. The sidewalk is completely blocked for 50 feet at least,” Smith said.

We learned the county has identified the problem and has assigned a work order to the situation.

Days on the list: 37

Who’s looking into it: Deputy Director DeKalb County Code Compliance Timothy Hardy, tchardy@dekalbcountyga.gov