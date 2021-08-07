Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan, ATLDOT@atlantaga.gov

JoAnn Bogolin has a issue that she wants the city of Atlanta to solve.

“In the Virginia-Highlands neighborhood, we have not had lawn and leaf pickup since May. I have reported this weekly through the 311 app. When I called to report this verbally, I am kept on hold for 20 plus minutes at which point I hang up,” she wrote.

She said some of the residents keep rebagging our bags because, with the rain, the bags are breaking down.

“If and when we get service again, I’m concerned the team picking up the bags will leave behind all of the materials that fall out when the bottoms of the bags tear away, for the people who have not rebagged,” she added.

We sent the issue to the city.

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov