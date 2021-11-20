Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Joseph Palladi is frustrated with a long-standing construction project.

“Many months ago I had pointed that there were three potholes at the diverge gore on Ga. 400. to Marlo Clowers, project manager for GDOT, and they were promptly filled. It was a shame that it took my email for the contractor to properly maintain the pavement,” he wrote.

Palladi said the potholes appear to be starting to lose their filling, but a more significant issue has emerged.

“Why wasn’t the construction along the right side completed by now? Even before they built the new ramp from the I-285 ramp to both the northbound and southbound Ga. 400 ramps, the work could have been completed. The contractor’s inability to plan and construct the improvements has been apparent for some time,” he added.

We heard back from the DOT Project Manager.

“Your observations are correct. Construction is behind schedule and work will definitely continue through the end of 2022. When GDOT is certain of any extensions beyond that timeframe, announcements will be made. In the meantime, several new movements have opened which are already providing some benefits to traffic and new components of the project will continue to open as they are completed. We will work with the contractor to address the pothole patching and signage on the ramp from I-285 to Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive,” she wrote.

Days on list:2

Who’s looking into it. DOT Project Manager Marlo Clowers, mclowers@dot.ga.gov