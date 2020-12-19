Take to Task

We sent his issue to the city and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In November, we received one of the most unusual requests this week that we have seen in more than a decade trying to make sure government works for you.

“There has been a grocery basket where you merge onto I-75N from 14th Street. It is on the left side. (It’s) a hazardous situation. There are also big pieces of tires on the freeway,” wrote Lynn Barr.

We have not received an update, so we sent it back to the city.

Days on the list: 21

