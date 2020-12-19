Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
We heard last week from a resident who hopes the city will soon fix streetlights.
“You have helped our neighborhood before, so I hope you can again. I live at Hillgrove Townhomes on Peachtree Hills Avenue in Atlanta. The developer of Hillgrove Townhomes, Ashton Woods, and Atlanta installed new streetlights on Peachtree Hills Ave, wrapping around onto Virginia Place about seven months ago. The streetlights have never worked or turned on at night,” wrote John Thompson.
He said streetlights are the city of Atlanta streetlights with the city logo. He called Georgia Power about the streetlights, and they said that they were the property of Atlanta who controlled them.
“The streetlights start just past the city of Atlanta Peachtree Hills Recreation Center. The new light poles then continue all along Peachtree Hills Avenue (probably 12 light poles) and then wrap around the corner on Virginia Place,” he added.
We sent his issue to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.
Update: Atlanta (Fulton)
In November, we received one of the most unusual requests this week that we have seen in more than a decade trying to make sure government works for you.
“There has been a grocery basket where you merge onto I-75N from 14th Street. It is on the left side. (It’s) a hazardous situation. There are also big pieces of tires on the freeway,” wrote Lynn Barr.
We have not received an update, so we sent it back to the city.
Days on the list: 21
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.