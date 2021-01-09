Take to Task

Item: Jonesboro (Clayton)
Last year, Dan Greenway sent us one of the more unusual issues we have encountered in 10 years.
“This guy doesn’t care about air quality and burns all the time l have contacted 911 as have my neighbors. We are in the city limits,” Greenway said.
According to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the open burning ban runs from May 1 through Sept. 30. Fall burning is allowed, but Greenway said the problem plagues him around the year.
“The ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris during the summer ozone season, which runs from May 1 through September 30. This is in addition to the rule that prohibits the burning of household garbage. Burning household garbage is never allowed anywhere in Georgia,” said the EPD.
We sent the issue to Jonesboro and heard back that they were looking into the issue.
Days on the list: 60
Who’s getting it fixed: City Manager Ricky Clark Jr., rclark@jonesboroga.com
Items: Atlanta (Fulton County)
John Mann had an issue in the city of Atlanta. Mann sent us a picture of 2300 Peachtree Road.. Mann said this area has been under construction for months, but still is not fixed. He wanted our assistance to get a date the issue would be addressed.
“When will this work ever be finished?” he asked.
The issue has still not been fixed, so we sent it back to the city.
Days on the list: 62
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.