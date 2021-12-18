Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Joe Palladi makes a point on the timing and quality of construction on one of the region’s most significant transportation projects.

Palladi said months ago he approached the DOT about potholes at I-285 and Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive.

“It was a shame that it took my email for the contractor to properly maintain the pavement. I ride by there a few times a week and the potholes appear to be starting to lose their filling,” he said.

Palladi also said the ramp from I-285 to Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive has a signing issue causing congestion and an unsafe condition.

“Couldn’t an overhead guy wire sign be placed there atop poles to inform the motorists of the split?” Palladi wrote.

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov