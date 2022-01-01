Take to Task

Often, Stasko said, motorists from the yellow-banded lane block the intersection as they try to weave into the left-most turning lane. This also causes back-ups on Cobb Parkway North and Terrell Mill Road.

“I believe that if Cobb DOT would erect some kind of barrier at the very end of the yellow lane, traffic at the intersection would flow more efficiently and be less prone to accidents,” she said.

We sent the issue to the county and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: AikWah Leow, govpio@cobbcommunications.org

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Earlier this year, we told you about a backed-up drain in the city.

“I was hoping you and your team could help us dealing with the city of Atlanta. There is a sanitary sewer/storm drain in our backyard, of the new home we purchased one month ago,” Tina Massmann wrote.

She said the sanitary sewer in the back yard overflowed and flooded the home’s finished lower level with raw sewage approximately 18 months ago.

Because of the problem, Massmann said there is a threat of flooding, a smell of raw sewage, and the danger of children and pets being swept into an open pipe.

We sent the information to the city and will let you know the issue is fixed.

Days on the list: 131

Who’s looking into it: Commissioner Mikita Browning, Department of Watershed Management, dwmmediainquiries@atlantaga.gov.