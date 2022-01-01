Take to Task

Item: Marietta (Cobb)
Christine Stasko has a problem with an intersection in Cobb County.
“I hope you can point me in the right direction to register this issue. I live in Cobb County and would love to see a permanent solution to a long-standing traffic issue at the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Cobb Parkway,” Stasko wrote.
She said motorists going west on Terrell Mill Road T-bone into Cobb Parkway and are faced with a choice of the farthest right lane turning onto Cobb Parkway north or using the two left lanes to cross the intersection to go south on Cobb Parkway.
“My issue is with the yellow median space to the left of those lanes that impatient and selfish drivers use as a third left-turning lane. This is an accident waiting to happen. In fact, I have actually seen accidents because of this, which then turns both northbound and southbound Cobb Parkway into a nightmare,” she wrote.
Often, Stasko said, motorists from the yellow-banded lane block the intersection as they try to weave into the left-most turning lane. This also causes back-ups on Cobb Parkway North and Terrell Mill Road.
“I believe that if Cobb DOT would erect some kind of barrier at the very end of the yellow lane, traffic at the intersection would flow more efficiently and be less prone to accidents,” she said.
We sent the issue to the county and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: AikWah Leow, govpio@cobbcommunications.org
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Earlier this year, we told you about a backed-up drain in the city.
“I was hoping you and your team could help us dealing with the city of Atlanta. There is a sanitary sewer/storm drain in our backyard, of the new home we purchased one month ago,” Tina Massmann wrote.
She said the sanitary sewer in the back yard overflowed and flooded the home’s finished lower level with raw sewage approximately 18 months ago.
Because of the problem, Massmann said there is a threat of flooding, a smell of raw sewage, and the danger of children and pets being swept into an open pipe.
We sent the information to the city and will let you know the issue is fixed.
Days on the list: 131
Who’s looking into it: Commissioner Mikita Browning, Department of Watershed Management, dwmmediainquiries@atlantaga.gov.
About the Author