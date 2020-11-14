Take to Task

Fixed: Atlanta (Fulton)
In October, we told you about Deborah Goot’s issue with a sidewalk in the middle of the city.
“I live at Regents Park, a small condo complex at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Terrace (right between Peachtree Battle and Lindbergh). For months, there has been a barrel and a wooden plank across a missing sidewalk section in front of our complex. There are several people in the apartment complex next door (2460 Peachtree Road) who are either in wheelchairs or on walkers who travel over that particular sidewalk daily. Shepherd Center is only one-half mile or so south of us. I have seen people trip as they try to dodge the barrel and traffic. It’s a dangerous hazard that needs to be addressed,” she wrote.
Last week, Goot sent a picture showing the area was fixed.
Credit: Deborah Goot
Days on the list: 28
Who got it fixed: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.
Update: Atlanta (Fulton)
In August, we told you about Sylvia Baird’s issue with one of the busiest stretches of highway in the region, Interstate 285. Thousands of commuters use the busy stretch of interstate every day, and Baird was hoping a fix could be completed soon.
“When I am passing the airport on I-285 West, and the road climbs upward, it is dangerous. The striping is so faded you can no longer see it. When it rains, it creates even more of a hazard. I hope you will do something about it,” she wrote.
We sent the issue back to the Department of Transportation to see if there is an update on the striping issue.
Days on the list: 105
Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov