Take to Task

Days on the list: 28

Who got it fixed: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In August, we told you about Sylvia Baird’s issue with one of the busiest stretches of highway in the region, Interstate 285. Thousands of commuters use the busy stretch of interstate every day, and Baird was hoping a fix could be completed soon.

“When I am passing the airport on I-285 West, and the road climbs upward, it is dangerous. The striping is so faded you can no longer see it. When it rains, it creates even more of a hazard. I hope you will do something about it,” she wrote.

We sent the issue back to the Department of Transportation to see if there is an update on the striping issue.

Days on the list: 105

Who’s looking into it: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov