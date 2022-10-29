Take to Task

ajc logo
By John Thompson, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Issue: Kennesaw (Cobb)

Debbie Underkoffler has an issue with a water leak in Kennesaw.

“This leak in Kennesaw has been reported to Cobb County Water since August without any repair. It is bubbling up from the pavement and runs into a nearby drain which then goes under our yard onto the golf course. It runs 24/7 and is damaging our yard and the golf course. These pictures don’t do justice to the amount of water being wasted and the resultant damage occurring,” Underkofflker wrote.

We sent the issue to Cobb County and got one of the most comprehensive responses we have seen in years.

Initially, the county thought the leak was coming from the golf course but found the cause.

“Water did find the ticket on this incident, and it is indeed a Cobb Water leak. Water received the initial complaint on August 28th. Depending upon the severity of the leak, it can be 6-8 weeks before crews can get out to make repairs. As discussed in recent budget hearings, many of our frontline staff crews are very short on staff. The water maintenance repair crew is currently running at 40 percent vacancy, and we have had to use contractors to handle many calls, including this one,” wrote Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt.

Cavitt said the contractor was scheduled to repair the leak this week. However, they opted to first handle another repair also in the area. He said the contractor was expected to start work on the Shiloh Trail leak late last week.

“Our Water System is as frustrated as some of our customers about the delays in handling some of these calls, but there is so much work and so little staff to handle it,” Cavitt added.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, Ross.Cavitt@cobbcounty.org

