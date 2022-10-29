Take to Task

“Water did find the ticket on this incident, and it is indeed a Cobb Water leak. Water received the initial complaint on August 28th. Depending upon the severity of the leak, it can be 6-8 weeks before crews can get out to make repairs. As discussed in recent budget hearings, many of our frontline staff crews are very short on staff. The water maintenance repair crew is currently running at 40 percent vacancy, and we have had to use contractors to handle many calls, including this one,” wrote Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt.

Cavitt said the contractor was scheduled to repair the leak this week. However, they opted to first handle another repair also in the area. He said the contractor was expected to start work on the Shiloh Trail leak late last week.

“Our Water System is as frustrated as some of our customers about the delays in handling some of these calls, but there is so much work and so little staff to handle it,” Cavitt added.

