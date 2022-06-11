Take to Task

ajc logo
Brian DiNapoli wants this power pole fixed.

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Fixed: Atlanta (DeKalb)

In April, we told you about Jim Smith’s problem with a large bunch of tree limbs.

“The sidewalk across Clairmont Road from the VA regional headquarters was buried by a huge mass of tree limbs, etc., after a storm last fall. The sidewalk is completely blocked for 50 ft at least,” Smith said.

Smith said Clairmont is a state road, but the county is responsible for enforcing code regarding dumping debris, so he doesn’t know who to call.

We contacted DeKalb officials and heard from Smith.

He contacted us last week and thanked the officials for clearing up the sidewalk.

Days on the list: 47

Who got it fixed: Deputy Director DeKalb County Code Compliance Timothy Hardy, tchardy@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Decatur (DeKalb)

Brian DiNapoli has a grievance with a broken power pole.

“I live at Dumont Place townhomes off North Druid Hills Road. The main power pole in front of our townhome community needs to be replaced. This is an accident waiting to happen. As you know, North Druid Hills Road is one of the busiest roads in Atlanta,” DiNapoli said.

We sent the item to Georgia Power and got an immediate response.

The utility went out to the broken pole and discovered several other utilities still had their antennas on the pole. Georgia Power said they could not replace the pole until the other utilities removed their antennas.

Days on the list: 1

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Power Media Relations Representative John Kraft, JBKRAFT@southernco.com

John Thompson
