Take to Task

We heard from Schwartz this week that the city fixed the light, and it was now safe for pedestrians.

Days on the list: 80

Who got it fixed: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Brookhaven (DeKalb)

This week, we heard from a reader about one of the biggest problems sent to us.

A reader is concerned about a sinkhole in DeKalb County that is causing difficult driving conditions in Brookhaven.

“There is a sinkhole at the intersection of Ellijay Drive and Etowah Drive in Brookhaven. It has been blocked off for weeks with construction tape. I have lost track of how many weeks it has been there. It is difficult to turn onto Ellijay or Etowah,” the reader wrote.

The reader said he called about it a few times and didn’t get much information inquiring on the status. They said it involved running a camera, which was done weeks ago with no further action taken.

We sent the issue to the county and will let you know when the sinkhole is fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Communications Director Burke Brennan, Burke.Brennan@BrookhavenGA.gov