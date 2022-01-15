Take to Task

Hamburger icon
Randy Cook would like to see better lighting on I-75.
Randy Cook would like to see better lighting on I-75.

Credit: Randy Cook

Credit: Randy Cook

By John Thompson, For the AJC
50 minutes ago

Item: Marietta (Cobb)

Randy Cook is not happy about a dark stretch of highway.

“Two nights recently I have observed that the streets lights are not illuminated on I-75 from near Windy Hill Road north to the Lockheed exit and beyond. We get off at the Lockheed exit but the lights can be observed to not be on even further to the north,” he wrote.

Cook recalls this being an issue years ago before the new toll road expressway was built.

“I presumed the street lights would be made functional when this project was completed, but that has not happened. Also noteworthy is that the new reversible express lane has street lights, which were illuminated, he added.

We sent the issue to the DOT and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Fixed. North Druid Hills (DeKalb)

We’re always happy to report when a project is fixed.

“For about 2 weeks the pedestrian walk signal at North Druid Hills and North Crossing Way has failed to activate. Pressing the button seems to cause the traffic signal to change to green for North Crossing Way, but the crosswalk signal continues to display ‘don’t walk’ and if you cross anyway, the light stays green for too short a time for a pedestrian to cross safely,” Bill Witherspoon wrote.

He wrote us back and said it was fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who got it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

