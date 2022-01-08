Take to Task

“The physics are simple but dangerous. Storm water traveling along a 15 feet wide three feet high culverted creek at 20 miles an hour is forced into an eight feet wide culverted creek. For approximately 200 yards the speed/destruction of the storm water accelerates,” he said.

The situation causes fifteen homes to flood and erosion of the creek bed.

“We are asking the city to remove the eight feet wide pinch point on North Broadland Road. By giving the storm water a 15-20 foot place to flow away from our homes, the flood risk is reduced but not eliminated,” he said.

We sent the problem to the city and keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov