Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Fred Sheats is tired of dealing with the city over flooding in his neighborhood.
The issue is at North Broadland and Broadland Road, and Sheats believes the city is partially at fault.
“The city accelerated the rate that storm water flowed into this tributary of Nancy Creek without taking into account the downstream consequences. Contributing factors include the city permitting approximately 50 new/larger homes upstream from Hillside Drive, and the city not enforcing tree clearing along the creek bed,” Sheats wrote.
Additionally, Sheats said the city approved impervious surfaces for roads/roofs, approximately 700,000 feet in total that overwhelms the drain field during brief, but severe rainstorms.
“The physics are simple but dangerous. Storm water traveling along a 15 feet wide three feet high culverted creek at 20 miles an hour is forced into an eight feet wide culverted creek. For approximately 200 yards the speed/destruction of the storm water accelerates,” he said.
The situation causes fifteen homes to flood and erosion of the creek bed.
“We are asking the city to remove the eight feet wide pinch point on North Broadland Road. By giving the storm water a 15-20 foot place to flow away from our homes, the flood risk is reduced but not eliminated,” he said.
We sent the problem to the city and keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov
