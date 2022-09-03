Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: Former Peachtree City Manager Bernie McMullen, bmcmcmullen@peachtree-city.org

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Don Thurman has an issue with a downed power line.

Thurman started calling utility companies and discovered the line belonged to AT&T.

“We did call AT&T. 911 was also called, the fire department took a quick look and turned around.

A couple of weeks later the line was so low that a truck broke it pulling it into the street. Thankfully, the power pole didn’t come with it. Someone dragged the line to the sidewalk where it still lays. We don’t know how to get this line removed from the sidewalk, although it is a danger to pedestrians. We could use some help resolving this issue,” Thurman said.

We contacted the telephone company who pledged to look into the problem.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: AT&T Lead Public Relations Manager for Corporate Communications Sarah Rodriguez, sr7211@att.com