Take to Task

Don Thurman wants this power line fixed in Atlanta.

By John Thompson, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Update: Peachtree City (Fayette)

On July 3, we told you about Kris Majors’ concern over a busy intersection in Peachtree City. She said the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Crosstown Road backs up frequently, especially during rush hour. We sent the issue to Peachtree City and got an immediate response.

“A final decision on what will be done has not been made. Staff will be presenting additional information to the city council either at the July 12 or August 4 meeting. We have requested information from our design consultants,” said then-City Manager Bernie McMullen. One of the possible solutions is a roundabout at the location.

In August, the City Council asked for cost estimates on the roundabout.

Days on the list: 31

Who’s looking into it: Former Peachtree City Manager Bernie McMullen, bmcmcmullen@peachtree-city.org

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Don Thurman has an issue with a downed power line.

Thurman started calling utility companies and discovered the line belonged to AT&T.

“We did call AT&T. 911 was also called, the fire department took a quick look and turned around.

A couple of weeks later the line was so low that a truck broke it pulling it into the street. Thankfully, the power pole didn’t come with it. Someone dragged the line to the sidewalk where it still lays. We don’t know how to get this line removed from the sidewalk, although it is a danger to pedestrians. We could use some help resolving this issue,” Thurman said.

We contacted the telephone company who pledged to look into the problem.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: AT&T Lead Public Relations Manager for Corporate Communications Sarah Rodriguez, sr7211@att.com

