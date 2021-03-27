Take to Task

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

In October, we told you about Patrick Edmonson’s long-term issue.

“What is broken is my sidewalk…back in 1990. City sewer folks showed up and dug holes in the street, then dug into the sidewalk at 443 Lakeshore Drive, worked their way down, digging a hole in the pavement, and then moved down and digging another,” he wrote.

Edmonson said he had Atlanta Gas, Atlanta Water and Sewer, and city engineers looking for something they would not say.

“They dug up the sidewalk and carted off the debris. The crew reached my house and cracked up the sidewalk with a backhoe, and piled the chunks of concrete in a heap on my yard where they have remained. My neighbors on both sides and I complained and were told there was a financial crisis, and they would return in a month to fix our sidewalks,” he said.

We sent the issue back to the city to see if any progress had occurred.

Days on the list: 89

