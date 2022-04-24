Take to Task

We sent the issue to the county and will keep you informed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

A reader sent us a photo of a messy sidewalk.

“The attached photo is of the hazardous sidewalk and broken pedestrian walk signs at the corner of Northside Drive and Marietta Street. This corner is a heavily used pedestrian traffic area, due to its location near Georgia Tech, and numerous apartments in the area, including student housing.

“These conditions have existed for at least four years, as a likely result of fiber optic cable contractors that do not return the city of Atlanta’s infrastructure to its original condition. I hope you can help get this repaired,” the reader wrote.

We sent this to the city’s transportation department and will let you know when it’s fixed.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov