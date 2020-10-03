Take to Task

“They dug up the sidewalk and carted off the debris. The crew reached my house and cracked up the sidewalk with a backhoe and piled the chunks of concrete in a heap on my yard where they have remained. My neighbors on both sides and I complained and told there was a financial crisis, and they would return in a month to fix our sidewalks,” he said.

Edmonson said the sidewalk is dirt and becomes mud impassible to strollers.

“If a wheelchair came by, they would be forced to go into the street as the path is impassible and slippery when wet.”

He said the neighbors had sold their houses, and the new owners have no idea why they lack a sidewalk. The city seems to violate handicapped laws.

“They have put in new sidewalks up and down Lakeshore at corners to make the sidewalks useable by all citizens, but overlook the middle of the block.”

We sent the issue to the city and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 55

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

John Mann is tired of an issue that has been gumming up a busy city street.

Mann said the city started fixing 2300 Peachtree Road months ago, and would like to see it fixed in a timely manner.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner James Jackson, 404-330-6240, jamesjackson@atlantaga.gov.