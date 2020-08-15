X

Take to Task

Sally Littlejohn hopes this street will soon be fixed.
Sally Littlejohn hopes this street will soon be fixed.

Credit: Sally Littlejohn.

Credit: Sally Littlejohn.

Neighborhoods | 1 hour ago
By John Thompson, For the AJC

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)

Sally Littlejohn said she has a situation that's in dire need of repair.

"It's Castleway Lane in DeKalb County, near 1783 and 1817 Castleway. There were patch repairs done on the road about a year ago, but some disintegrating parts weren't touched. There are two large sections of mostly gravel where several old levels of pavement have eroded. It's a popular walking path in the neighborhood, but a hazard for anyone biking or running, especially those who aren't expecting a gravel road," she wrote.

We sent her issue to the county and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who's getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)

In July, we provided an update about Lucie Coulton's issue with Briarcliff Way.

"This small street off of Briarcliff is a danger to pedestrians and vehicles. I tripped while jogging here several months ago, and tore my rotator cuff and broke a finger because the sidewalk and street are so compromised. Nothing has been done to correct this serious problem. The street is heavily used because it connects Briarcliff and Henderson Mill. I would appreciate your help in resolving this issue," she said.

We heard back from the county.

“I’ve been told that Briarcliff Way is currently on a proposed road paving list for 2020. The county is currently working through the steps of hiring a contractor to pave this and other roads throughout the county in 2020. We are in the early stages of this process, so there isn’t a paving schedule yet. As I’m sure you will understand, paving cannot occur during cold or inclement weather,” wrote Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen.

Days on the list: 100

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.