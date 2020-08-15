Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)
Sally Littlejohn said she has a situation that's in dire need of repair.
"It's Castleway Lane in DeKalb County, near 1783 and 1817 Castleway. There were patch repairs done on the road about a year ago, but some disintegrating parts weren't touched. There are two large sections of mostly gravel where several old levels of pavement have eroded. It's a popular walking path in the neighborhood, but a hazard for anyone biking or running, especially those who aren't expecting a gravel road," she wrote.
We sent her issue to the county and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who's getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov
Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)
In July, we provided an update about Lucie Coulton's issue with Briarcliff Way.
"This small street off of Briarcliff is a danger to pedestrians and vehicles. I tripped while jogging here several months ago, and tore my rotator cuff and broke a finger because the sidewalk and street are so compromised. Nothing has been done to correct this serious problem. The street is heavily used because it connects Briarcliff and Henderson Mill. I would appreciate your help in resolving this issue," she said.
We heard back from the county.
“I’ve been told that Briarcliff Way is currently on a proposed road paving list for 2020. The county is currently working through the steps of hiring a contractor to pave this and other roads throughout the county in 2020. We are in the early stages of this process, so there isn’t a paving schedule yet. As I’m sure you will understand, paving cannot occur during cold or inclement weather,” wrote Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen.
Days on the list: 100
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov