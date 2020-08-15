Take to Task

Who's getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov

Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)

In July, we provided an update about Lucie Coulton's issue with Briarcliff Way.

"This small street off of Briarcliff is a danger to pedestrians and vehicles. I tripped while jogging here several months ago, and tore my rotator cuff and broke a finger because the sidewalk and street are so compromised. Nothing has been done to correct this serious problem. The street is heavily used because it connects Briarcliff and Henderson Mill. I would appreciate your help in resolving this issue," she said.

We heard back from the county.

“I’ve been told that Briarcliff Way is currently on a proposed road paving list for 2020. The county is currently working through the steps of hiring a contractor to pave this and other roads throughout the county in 2020. We are in the early stages of this process, so there isn’t a paving schedule yet. As I’m sure you will understand, paving cannot occur during cold or inclement weather,” wrote Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen.

Days on the list: 100

