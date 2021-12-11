Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Joan Fountain wants something done about a street in the heart of the city.

“I turn at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Hill Street in Atlanta several times a month. There is a sunken spot on the west side of the intersection on Glenwood Avenue that has been there for quite a while that seems to be getting lower. The second or third car waiting in the turn lane has the uncomfortable experience of praying that they don’t sink into oblivion while waiting for the light to change! Do you think that you could get it repaired?” she asked.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov