Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Sarah Hill wants an area adjacent to the popular Beltline cleaned.
“This photo is of the increasing trash piling up in Tanyard Creek parallel to the PATH/Beltline trail in Tanyard Creek Park. The trail is an amenity used by many Atlanta residents including young parents with strollers, young singles jogging, and older adults walking. The pileup has now almost completely stopped water flow so a fetid pond is expanding in the area,” she wrote.
She added the trash has been thrown in the area for three months and hopes something can be done about it.
We sent the issue to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Joan Fountain wants something done about a street in the heart of the city.
“I turn at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Hill Street in Atlanta several times a month. There is a sunken spot on the west side of the intersection on Glenwood Avenue that has been there for quite a while that seems to be getting lower. The second or third car waiting in the turn lane has the uncomfortable experience of praying that they don’t sink into oblivion while waiting for the light to change! Do you think that you could get it repaired?” she asked.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov
About the Author