Swift-Cantrell Park receives grant to fund a wheelchair swing

The T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program awarded Kennesaw $46,420 to add a wheelchair swing to the park’s inclusive playground, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Steve Roberts.
The bidding process for the swing and installation will begin this month, said Communication and Engagement Manager Rebecca Graham.
The 8-person wheelchair sway fun glider is the closest thing we have to a swing and (we) hope to have the wheelchair swing installed by this spring, she added.
Partnering with consultants Smart Growth America and Main Street America, the program allows investment of small towns “awarding up to 100 towns a year with project funding—up to $50,000 each”, according to their website.
The 42-acre park also features age-appropriate playgrounds, asphalt trails, picnic pavilions, a dog park, fitness area, skatepark and a splash pad.
The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Address: 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw.
