Sweet Georgia’s airport concessions has equipment problems

Equipment problems led to a failing score at airport concessions Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint.

Repairs were recommended for the dishwasher, cold-holding prep coolers and a walk-in cooler. Foods in the coolers, such as raw chicken, deli meat, key lime cheesecake, cheese and coleslaw, were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.

Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 6000 N. Terminal Parkway Concourse C, scored 53/U on the routine inspection, down from an 84/B in January.

Among other violations, the ice machine had a black substance, and a chopper had old food debris despite being stored as clean.

Several gallons of buttermilk had expired. A slice of bread was touching a sanitizer wipe on the counter. And an employee touched a stack of sliced cheese with bare hands. The milk, bread and cheese were thrown away.

A sanitizer bucket was stored inside the employee hand sink, making it inaccessible. It also had no paper towels.

Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint will be re-inspected.