Sweet Georgia’s airport concessions has equipment problems

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
32 minutes ago
X

Equipment problems led to a failing score at airport concessions Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint.

Repairs were recommended for the dishwasher, cold-holding prep coolers and a walk-in cooler. Foods in the coolers, such as raw chicken, deli meat, key lime cheesecake, cheese and coleslaw, were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.

Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 6000 N. Terminal Parkway Concourse C, scored 53/U on the routine inspection, down from an 84/B in January.

Among other violations, the ice machine had a black substance, and a chopper had old food debris despite being stored as clean.

Several gallons of buttermilk had expired. A slice of bread was touching a sanitizer wipe on the counter. And an employee touched a stack of sliced cheese with bare hands. The milk, bread and cheese were thrown away.

A sanitizer bucket was stored inside the employee hand sink, making it inaccessible. It also had no paper towels.

Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Apartments seen as critical element of Georgia Tech’s bioscience park5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Magic numbers for home-field advantage reduced
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
48m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp hammers GOP hard-liners for lack of ‘guts’ on spending bills
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp hammers GOP hard-liners for lack of ‘guts’ on spending bills
3h ago

HAPPENING TODAY
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail
The Latest
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
32m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
32m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
1h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top