ajc logo
X

Suwanee Huskers scores second 61/U

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Huskers Café in Suwanee scored its second 61/U on a routine health inspection this year, after earning the same score on May 3.

For a third time on a routine inspection, the restaurant was flagged for improper food temperatures.

Multiple food items were at unsafe temperatures in the walk-in cooler because the air temperature was too high. Spinach, cheese, buttermilk, gravy, half and half and milk were all discarded. In addition, the air temperature in the prep line cooler was also elevated.

Because the two coolers were not working properly, the facility only had two chest freezers for cold storage. The inspector said this was inadequate and suspended the food permit until the coolers were repaired.

Some foods were stored improperly in coolers. For example, raw seafood was over biscuit dough, raw bacon over pickles and uncooked salmon was over margarine.

In other repeat violations, a gallon of bleach was on the prep table, and other chemicals were near food items. In addition, several seasonings and oils not in their original containers were unlabeled.

Huskers Café, 3255 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme19h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Rain, storms to curb high temps for metro Atlanta
1h ago
Kemp in standoff with Biden administration over plan to block ACA site
18h ago
Tennessee's embrace of conservative Michigan college sours
1h ago
Tennessee's embrace of conservative Michigan college sours
1h ago
Feds indict 4 men accused of pointing lasers at local police helicopters
13h ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
14m ago
Clayton County restaurant inspection scores
14m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
14m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top