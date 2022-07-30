Suwanee Huskers scores second 61/U

Huskers Café in Suwanee scored its second 61/U on a routine health inspection this year, after earning the same score on May 3.
For a third time on a routine inspection, the restaurant was flagged for improper food temperatures.
Multiple food items were at unsafe temperatures in the walk-in cooler because the air temperature was too high. Spinach, cheese, buttermilk, gravy, half and half and milk were all discarded. In addition, the air temperature in the prep line cooler was also elevated.
Because the two coolers were not working properly, the facility only had two chest freezers for cold storage. The inspector said this was inadequate and suspended the food permit until the coolers were repaired.
Some foods were stored improperly in coolers. For example, raw seafood was over biscuit dough, raw bacon over pickles and uncooked salmon was over margarine.
In other repeat violations, a gallon of bleach was on the prep table, and other chemicals were near food items. In addition, several seasonings and oils not in their original containers were unlabeled.
Huskers Café, 3255 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, will be re-inspected.
