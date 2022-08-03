Sunshine on a Ranney Day helps metro Atlanta kids with disabilities

Sunshine on a Ranney Day, a charity that renovates rooms for disabled children, was created in 2012 with the idea that every child should have their own unique space. In 2020 the Sunny & Ranney Home Furnishings & Decor store opened in Roswell. With more than 17,000 kids already helped by generous donations over the years, the store continues to bring in funds to help families that need home accommodations.
“Whether their child is in a wheelchair or is dealing with therapy needs at home, our parents are already dealing with so many stressors,” said Joe Lane, the executive director of Sunshine on a Ranney Day. “Our goal is to help reduce those stressors by providing wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and in-home therapy rooms.”
When the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, Sunshine on a Ranney Day had to consider how they could continue their work while protecting the children they help. They took a brief hiatus and then worked to institute CDC-guided practices to protect the families they serve.
Aside from improving sanitation and safety practices, the Sunshine on a Ranney Day team have found that the kids they work with need more help with digital connection and learning spaces than they did before the pandemic.
“Most of our kids are either still learning fully at home or are in a hybrid environment, which means we are looking at ways that we can help accommodate digital workspaces more in our designs,” said Lane.
Who’s helping?
Sunshine on a Ranney Day
Services: Sunshine on a Ranney Day renovates homes for disabled children who need wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and therapy rooms to improve their independence and development.
How to help: Shop at Sunny & Ranney (109B Oak St., Roswell), where 100% of the profits help fund the charity. If you are willing to sponsor an individual project or donate construction materials and quality trade labor please email info@soardcharity.com
How to get help: Apply at soardcharity.submittable.com/submit before Aug. 15 to be considered for a January-June 2023 makeover. Parents of kids aged 4-21 with any range of special needs are able to apply if they reside within 60 miles of the Roswell ZIP code (30075) and own their homes.
