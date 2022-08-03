Sunshine on a Ranney Day helps metro Atlanta kids with disabilities

Who’s helping?

Sunshine on a Ranney Day

Services: Sunshine on a Ranney Day renovates homes for disabled children who need wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and therapy rooms to improve their independence and development.

How to help: Shop at Sunny & Ranney (109B Oak St., Roswell), where 100% of the profits help fund the charity. If you are willing to sponsor an individual project or donate construction materials and quality trade labor please email info@soardcharity.com

How to get help: Apply at soardcharity.submittable.com/submit before Aug. 15 to be considered for a January-June 2023 makeover. Parents of kids aged 4-21 with any range of special needs are able to apply if they reside within 60 miles of the Roswell ZIP code (30075) and own their homes.

