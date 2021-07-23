Summit Urgent Care now Piedmont Urgent Care

The centers serve the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in East Point, Fayetteville, East Cobb, Newnan, Peachtree City, LaGrange and Carrolton.

Summit Urgent Care was founded in 2001 by Dr. Barry Morgan. Summit grew from one location in Newnan to a company with nearly 200 employees, serving more than 150,000 patients. Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014.