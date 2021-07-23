Summit Urgent Care now Piedmont Urgent Care

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet has completed the rebranding of nine urgent care centers that formerly operated under the name of Summit Urgent Care, according to a press release. These centers combined with Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet in December 2019 and are located primarily on the south side of metro Atlanta.
The centers serve the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in East Point, Fayetteville, East Cobb, Newnan, Peachtree City, LaGrange and Carrolton.
Summit Urgent Care was founded in 2001 by Dr. Barry Morgan. Summit grew from one location in Newnan to a company with nearly 200 employees, serving more than 150,000 patients. Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014.
WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,700 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care offers patients shorter wait times and higher patient satisfaction. Piedmont Urgent Care also offers COVID-19 same-day PCR, rapid, and antibody testing at all locations.
Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet provides virtual visits and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury seven days a week, with extended hours nights and weekends. These facilities feature onsite digital X-ray capabilities and accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and competitive self-pay rates.
In addition to walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Piedmont offers COVID-19 testing, vaccinations (non-COVID-19), physicals, workers’ compensation and employer services.
Information: piedmonturgentcare.org.