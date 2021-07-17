Students without Mothers helps fill in a void

Applying for scholarship funds begins during their junior year in high school. Submitting essays of 250 words tell their stories of hardships and challenges faced without their mothers.

“Our focus is on the student that can’t move forward without us,” she said. Once accepted into the program they have a year-long prep during their senior year where they are coached and trained to prepare them for college.”

Scholarships in the amount of $4,000 are disbursed in $1,000 increments yearly provided the student continues to meet certain criteria.

“The organization is unique in that the funds and everything we do for the students we are doing directly with them,” the founder said. “The funds go directly to them versus the school because every student has a different need. So we are filling a very unique void in offering support and services in things that Mom would have worked out for them.”

Invaluable are the grief counseling and life coaching provided through college.

“The life coaching is phenomenal ... . Addressed are finances, how to make good choices, handle conflict, effective communication, social media etiquette, choosing a major and beyond college. This helps to level the playing field between them and students in traditional families,” the founder said.

Williams continues to be touched by the drive shown and the gratitude expressed by the students.

“They often talk about the promise they made to their mom and how they want to make her proud,” the founder said. " I think oftentimes when they want to give up that is what keeps them going.”

For more information, visit https://studentswithoutmothers.org/

