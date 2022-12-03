Students tackle museum project

“He brought the kids here and treated it as a job site,” said Pelaia. “They covered it all: setting up, cleaning up, safety. It gave them actual skill-building opportunities while they also had the chance to give back. We paid for the materials and got the labor at no charge.”

The display cases were finished and filled before a major event at the museum and drew plenty of positive comments.

“People asked where they got the nice cabinets,” said Eaton. “Elaine even invited parents to come over and see them, and everyone remarked on how the kids did a great job. That was special because these kids don’t often get that kind of thing.”

Eaton has volunteered his students to tackle other projects at the museum that can turn into teachable moments.

“They’re also painting bookcases and refurbishing tray holders,” said Pelaia. “The other day, they dropped off a shelf that had been missing in our little break area. It’s just part of what we see as a long-term partnership.”

Information about Eaton Academy is online at eatonacademy.org.

