Students lend support beyond the classroom

Harris Principal Keisha Sims said the benefits aren’t just one-sided.

“Because we are 100% a special education school, our students really benefit by having access to their gen-ed peers,” she said. “And the IHM students help the Harris students participate in activities to the point where they are sometimes the legs and voices of our students.”

While the weekly classroom support has been consistent since the beginning, Sims said the relationship has expanded in the eight years she’s been at Harris.

“What’s changed is the number of activities that go beyond that Wednesday visit,” she said. “We have a Special Olympics field day that IHM helps with. They help with activities like our fall parade around reading or Hispanic heritage month. They also get involved in service projects like maintaining the lawn that help us, too.”

Sims said Harris students cherish the interactions with their IHM peers. “Those extra smiles from an involved person change our students’ energy. They’re engaged more; they’re growing more. It means so much to me to see that interaction. It’s remarkable.”

The Harris partnership is one way IHM students put their faith into action, said Baldonado. And it’s not always easy.

“We always have an orientation at the beginning of the year, and Ms. Sims tells them about the types of students she has and the occupational therapists and nurses who are there,” he said. “Often our students’ experience is limited to seeing someone in the store in a wheelchair or on crutches, but they’re not personally connected. After we take a tour, I ask who’s scared, and they all raise their hands. They’re outside their comfort zones, but I tell them the more they put in, the more they’ll get out of it.”

The positive results are often the main topic at IHM’s year-end assembly when grads return and share their remembrances.

“They often tell us a favorite memory of IHM is working with Margaret Harris,” Baldonado said.

Information about IHM is online at ihmschool.org. Details about Margaret Harris are online at margaretharristct.dekalb.k12.ga.us.

