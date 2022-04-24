STEAM students build race car

The project also delved into history. “We taught them about women and minorities in racing,” said McGhee. “Stories about Danica Patrick and Lewis Hamilton got them really interested.”

As a bonus, students picked up the basics of good driving techniques. The learning took place as the car was being assembled, and students were introduced to the different components and how they worked together to power the car that can reach max speeds of 15 miles per hour and requires drivers to be at least 9 years old.

McGhee was surprised that not everyone wanted to get behind the wheel. When students tested the car at a recent competition in LaGrange, the team included a bevy of supporters, including pushers who get the car going. The students practiced after school three days a week before the race that was sponsored by Greenpower.

But fourth grader Jada Wright said she had plenty of practice and was ready to take control.

“I’ve wanted to drive a race car ever since I went to an amusement park and drove a go-kart,” she said. “The car is a little slower than a go-kart. I’m not a science girl, but when they announced the idea, it made me more interested in the whole engineering design process.”

Wright was one of the drivers at the LaGrange challenge where Jones was the only Atlanta public school to compete.

“We didn’t win, but we got a prize for spirit,” said Wright. “It was a pretty good experience.”

The team is gearing up for its next competition at the end of April in Alabama.

“The kids are now very focused on working on timing,” said McGhee, who also noticed other teams had a slight advantage. “Some schools had two cars. Now I know: We need two cars!”

