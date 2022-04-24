ajc logo
X

STEAM students build race car

Driver Jada Wright, Cassidy Harris (left) and Eljah Burroughs (right) from Jones Elementary were part of the team that put together a race car and took it to their first race in LaGrange.

Combined ShapeCaption
Driver Jada Wright, Cassidy Harris (left) and Eljah Burroughs (right) from Jones Elementary were part of the team that put together a race car and took it to their first race in LaGrange.

Local
By H.M. Cauley, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Always on the lookout for ways to bring STEAM theories into real practice, Shayla McGhee was struck by the idea of her elementary school students’ building a race car. It took three years to make it happen, but the instructional technology specialist at Jones Elementary recently reached that goal.

McGhee first encountered the concept at a conference where the Greenpower foundation was exhibiting a DIY, battery-powered race car project for middle- and high-schoolers.

“Ever since then, even though we’re an elementary school, I’ve been committed to getting this car,” said McGhee. “When I found out Greenpower had a younger version, I went for it.”

McGhee applied for and received a grant to buy the elementary version whose construction ticked off every element of the STEAM approach, requiring lessons around energy conservation, force in motion and math. It also drew on the creativity of art classes that decorated the car and music students who are writing a song about it.

“And since they can take it to actual races, they learn good sportsmanship as well,” said McGhee. “But the main idea was to teach 21st century skills and forward-thinking technology, then show them how it could be used.”

The project also delved into history. “We taught them about women and minorities in racing,” said McGhee. “Stories about Danica Patrick and Lewis Hamilton got them really interested.”

As a bonus, students picked up the basics of good driving techniques. The learning took place as the car was being assembled, and students were introduced to the different components and how they worked together to power the car that can reach max speeds of 15 miles per hour and requires drivers to be at least 9 years old.

McGhee was surprised that not everyone wanted to get behind the wheel. When students tested the car at a recent competition in LaGrange, the team included a bevy of supporters, including pushers who get the car going. The students practiced after school three days a week before the race that was sponsored by Greenpower.

But fourth grader Jada Wright said she had plenty of practice and was ready to take control.

“I’ve wanted to drive a race car ever since I went to an amusement park and drove a go-kart,” she said. “The car is a little slower than a go-kart. I’m not a science girl, but when they announced the idea, it made me more interested in the whole engineering design process.”

Wright was one of the drivers at the LaGrange challenge where Jones was the only Atlanta public school to compete.

“We didn’t win, but we got a prize for spirit,” said Wright. “It was a pretty good experience.”

The team is gearing up for its next competition at the end of April in Alabama.

“The kids are now very focused on working on timing,” said McGhee, who also noticed other teams had a slight advantage. “Some schools had two cars. Now I know: We need two cars!”

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.

About the Author

H.M. Cauley
Editors' Picks
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort13h ago
Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) gets off the game-winning shot over Miami Heat's forward Jimmy Butler (22) at the end of the 4th quarter in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Atlanta Hawks won 111-110 over the Miami Heat. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Hawks Report Podcast: How the Hawks came back to take Game 3
18h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
22h ago
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
22h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
The Latest
Lacrosse players snag shoes for charity
1h ago
Take to Task
1h ago
Company creates programs that teach us to do better
Featured
A man was shot at a fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County. Officials are investigating the incident. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shot at fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County
18h ago
Odds favor hot start to Georgia’s summer
How to keep snakes out of your yard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top