STEAM project becomes class legacy

Holt has been working with the school’s counselors to create lessons around how to deal with emotions, and the sign project ties into that goal.

“They’ll give students something positive to think about,” she said. “There will be guide signs to help students slow down and process whatever they’re going through.”

When the designs are finished, they’ll be sent to Cherokee High where students there will offer feedback, then use a 3D printer to create the final versions. Later this spring, Holt expects her 149 fifth graders will help install their signs around the path.

“That will be their class’ gift to the school,” she said. “At the same time, they will apply 21st century skills as they complete the engineering design process. They will use math skills to measure the path, use scale to create their model and calculate volume of required plastic for the 3D printer. Students will also have lessons with a counselor to learn about healthy strategies to deal with negative feelings. And they’re learning 3D design, a skill they can continue to grow as they go through school.”

Just what the final signs will look like is still to be decided. Fifth-grader Ben Hendrix said the students have been sketching out ideas and making their own versions before everyone decides on the final selections.

“I’ve really enjoyed worked with Tinkercad because I like designing things,” he said. “And I like that this project will help students calm down and get a grip.”

Information about Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy is online at cherokeek12.net/hastyes.

