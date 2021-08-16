State motorcycle safety program encourages helmet usage

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) wants to remind motorcyclists of the importance of wearing a helmet when they ride. Motorcycle helmet usage proves to reduce the rate of fatal and traumatic brain injuries sustained in crashes, according to a press release.
“Statistics and common sense tell us that motorcycle helmets provide the best available protection against severe head injury in the event of a crash,” said Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner of DDS. “The most important thing for a motorcycle rider to know is that wearing a helmet can save your life.”
Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates helmets to be 37% more effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcyclists and 41% to passengers.
According to the NHTSA 2019 motorcycle traffic report, motorcycles accounted for 3% of total registered vehicles nationwide. Yet compared to passenger vehicles, the motorcycle fatality rate is six times higher per 100,000 registered vehicles.
Although you may frequently see motorcycles on your day-to-day commute as you travel along the roads and highway, they account for less than 1% of vehicle miles traveled in the United States. In actuality, motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to get in a fatal accident and four times more likely to be injured than passenger vehicle occupants.
Motorcycle riders are strongly encouraged to take a rider education safety course where topics such as protective gear are discussed in training. A RiderCourse is a great opportunity to speak one-on-one with a certified RiderCoach about how to properly choose and take care of your helmet.
Here are some tips to help maintain your helmet:
- The qualities and functions of your helmet deteriorate over time; manufacturers recommend replacing your helmet every 3-5 years.
- If your helmet was involved in a crash and received any impact, it should be immediately replaced.
- Be fragile with your helmet. If a helmet falls on a hard surface, it can be too damaged to safely protect your head. You can also check with the manufacturer to inspect your helmet if that service is available.
- Keep your helmet clean. Make sure to read over the manual to make sure you are properly cleaning it without using harsh chemicals.