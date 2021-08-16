ajc logo
State motorcycle safety program encourages helmet usage

GA Department of Driver Services Motorcycle Safety Program Says a Proper Helmet is the Most Important Piece of equipment.
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) wants to remind motorcyclists of the importance of wearing a helmet when they ride. Motorcycle helmet usage proves to reduce the rate of fatal and traumatic brain injuries sustained in crashes, according to a press release.

“Statistics and common sense tell us that motorcycle helmets provide the best available protection against severe head injury in the event of a crash,” said Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner of DDS. “The most important thing for a motorcycle rider to know is that wearing a helmet can save your life.”

Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates helmets to be 37% more effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcyclists and 41% to passengers.

According to the NHTSA 2019 motorcycle traffic report, motorcycles accounted for 3% of total registered vehicles nationwide. Yet compared to passenger vehicles, the motorcycle fatality rate is six times higher per 100,000 registered vehicles.

Although you may frequently see motorcycles on your day-to-day commute as you travel along the roads and highway, they account for less than 1% of vehicle miles traveled in the United States. In actuality, motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to get in a fatal accident and four times more likely to be injured than passenger vehicle occupants.

Motorcycle riders are strongly encouraged to take a rider education safety course where topics such as protective gear are discussed in training. A RiderCourse is a great opportunity to speak one-on-one with a certified RiderCoach about how to properly choose and take care of your helmet.

Here are some tips to help maintain your helmet:

  • The qualities and functions of your helmet deteriorate over time; manufacturers recommend replacing your helmet every 3-5 years.
  • If your helmet was involved in a crash and received any impact, it should be immediately replaced.
  • Be fragile with your helmet. If a helmet falls on a hard surface, it can be too damaged to safely protect your head. You can also check with the manufacturer to inspect your helmet if that service is available.
  • Keep your helmet clean. Make sure to read over the manual to make sure you are properly cleaning it without using harsh chemicals.

