State motorcycle safety program encourages helmet usage

“Statistics and common sense tell us that motorcycle helmets provide the best available protection against severe head injury in the event of a crash,” said Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner of DDS. “The most important thing for a motorcycle rider to know is that wearing a helmet can save your life.”

Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates helmets to be 37% more effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcyclists and 41% to passengers.