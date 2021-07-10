Starr’s Mill singers serenade babies

The project reflected the group’s closeness, said John Odom, director of choral activities at Starr’s Mill.

“When Anna suggested recording a CD of songs, the girls got really excited,” he said. “The energy in the room spiked. They see themselves as sisters more than peers or just a group of performers. This bond manifests itself in a real desire to do things together beyond the performing stage.”

Choral parents donated material for the blankets, and the singers broke into groups to make them. “They were in the hallway and in the choral room making blankets,” he said. “It was great to see.”

The finished blankets and the CDs, packed into sleeves with the singers’ photo on the front, were delivered to the center, a nonprofit that offers support to women, men and families facing unplanned pregnancies.

“They [at the center] were thrilled,” said Odom. “They especially loved that the items were handmade. And An Octave Above had a sense of accomplishment and humble pride that their hands and their voices would be used to give a small bit of comfort to new, young lives as they enter our world.”

