Specialist gets 6-year-old off on the right foot

Auyer also knew that Ethan wanted to take karate lessons like his brother but couldn’t physically do that.

“His mom said he wasn’t even playing with his friends outside and doing normal kid stuff,” said Auyer. “It’s really hard to run if you don’t have a stable knee.”

Auyer found a solution: Ethan needed a running foot. But the cost can be prohibitive. “A foot alone can be $3,000 to $4,000, and an entire prosthesis is about a $10,000 investment,” he said.

Auyer also knew about the Challenged Athletes Foundation that offers grants to cover those costs. The nonprofit often pairs with the manufacturer of the Össur Running Foot to help children and adults reach higher activity levels with the special prosthesis. Ethan received a donation that paid for the high-tech foot, and Auyer gave his time to custom make the piece that fits over Ethan’s leg.

“I like to partner with the foundation to help our patients,” said Auyer. “We believe strongly that the devices we provide are tools to help patients achieve their mobility and functional goals.”

The day Ethan received his running foot was celebrated in Auyer’s office with food and balloons.

“I love the technology and all that goes into it, but I really love that we can help our patients achieve their goals,” he said.

