Serenbe Showhouse begins Sept. 23

The Serenbe Designer Showhouse may be toured on Thursdays to Sundays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16. (Rendering courtesy of Serenbe)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

Serenbe and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles Magazine will present the ninth Serenbe Designer Showhouse for tours from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16 at 10503 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, South Fulton.

Hours and days will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays.

Tours are self-guided, and tickets cost $30.

While tickets cannot be refunded, they can be transferred to another date, time or person.

Also, various special events and private offerings are being offered such as a Toast and Tour Preview Party at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 from $75, Art Over Dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 from $130 and a Fall Wreath Workshop & Showhouse Tour at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 from $95.

The beneficiary is Decorative Arts Fellowship that will be awarded to an early or mid-career Southeastern artist who makes objects for the interiors of buildings and/or interior design.

Designed by Serenbe Planning & Design based in Chattahoochee Hills and built by 10/23 Construction based in Atlanta, the showhouse features 16 designers across more than 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space.

Tickets: SerenbeShowhouse.com

For volunteers and group tours, email showhouse@serenbe.com.

Information: SerenbePlanningAndDesign.com,1023construction.com

