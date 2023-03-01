X
Serenbe hosts March 3 reception on Georgia farms

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

A free reception will be 5:30-7 p.m. March 3 at Serenbe in southern Fulton County with Dr. Courtney Owens, southeast regional director of the American Farmland Trust.

“Protecting the Future of Georgia’s Farms” is the theme.

The site will be The Inn at Serenbe, 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills.

Hear about the national and regional programmatic priorities across the Southeast, the long-term strategies for Georgia and groundbreaking research from American Farmland Trust that indicates the equivalent of 7,200 farms will be lost to development in Georgia by 2040.

Join this conversation about the urgency of the threats and opportunities to take action.

Register at bit.ly/414lvDA.

