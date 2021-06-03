Piedmont Urgent Care opens new Fairburn location

Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014 and now operates 28 Piedmont Urgent Care centers throughout the Atlanta region and beyond. WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,500 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care offers patients shorter wait times and higher patient satisfaction. Piedmont Urgent Care also offers COVID same-day PCR, Rapid, and Antibody testing at all locations.

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet provides virtual visits and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury, and workers’ compensation and employers’ services seven days a week, with extended hours nights and weekends. The facilities feature onsite digital X-ray capabilities and accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid and competitive self-pay rates.