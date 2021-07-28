ajc logo
New mixed-use apartments to be constructed near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

This rendering of a new development to be built by McShane Construction Company will bring 285 apartment units and 4,392 square feet of retail space near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. CONTRIBUTED
This rendering of a new development to be built by McShane Construction Company will bring 285 apartment units and 4,392 square feet of retail space near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. CONTRIBUTED

South Fulton County
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
1 hour ago

A new mixed-use development is coming to the Southside of metro Atlanta. McShane Construction Company has been selected by repeat client South City Partners to build a new mixed-use multi-family community in Hapeville, according to a press release. Known as SCP Hapeville, the development will offer 285 units and 4,392 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Positioned on an 8.15-acre site, SCP Hapeville will incorporate seven residential buildings, including two four-story podium-style buildings, three three- and four-story wood-framed buildings and two carriage house buildings. The development will also incorporate more than 7,000 square feet of best-in-class amenities. These include a clubroom, fitness center, sky lounge, courtyard with a pool and a dog spa.

Each unit will feature luxury vinyl tile and carpet flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances and shaker-style cabinets in the kitchen. The buildings’ exteriors are designed around a dark color palette using bronze vinyl windows, bronze storefront and a brick veneer and siding finish.

Completion of SCP Hapeville is expected for March 2023. The architect of record is The Preston Partnership.

