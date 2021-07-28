New mixed-use apartments to be constructed near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Positioned on an 8.15-acre site, SCP Hapeville will incorporate seven residential buildings, including two four-story podium-style buildings, three three- and four-story wood-framed buildings and two carriage house buildings. The development will also incorporate more than 7,000 square feet of best-in-class amenities. These include a clubroom, fitness center, sky lounge, courtyard with a pool and a dog spa.

Each unit will feature luxury vinyl tile and carpet flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances and shaker-style cabinets in the kitchen. The buildings’ exteriors are designed around a dark color palette using bronze vinyl windows, bronze storefront and a brick veneer and siding finish.