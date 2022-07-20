ajc logo
‘Mary Poppins’ opens July 22 in Fairburn

Tickets are on sale for "Mary Poppins" that opens July 22-31 at the Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn. (Courtesy of Southside Theatre Guild)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

“Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” will open July 22 and run through July 31 at the Southside Theatre Guild, 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn.

By Disney and Cameron Mackintosh, the play is the final show of STG’s 49th season.

Performance times are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and July 30 and 2:30 p.m. July 23 and Sundays.

Online tickets are $20 per adult and $12 per child plus processing fees.

At the door, tickets are $25 per adult and $12 per child plus processing fees.

Shows for the 50th season include “On Golden Pond” (Sept. 15-25), “1940′s Radio Hour” (Dec. 8-18), “Charlotte’s Web” (Feb. 23 to March 5), “Odd Couple” (April 27 to May 7) and “Into the Woods” (July 20-30, 2023).

For information, visit stgplays.com/auditions.

To buy “Mary Poppins” tickets, go to bit.ly/3yRBQzC.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
