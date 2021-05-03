Fulton County police to lead virtual public safety webinar

On Thursday, May 6, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts will co-host a virtual public safety webinar led by the Fulton County Police for members of several Asian-American Pacific Island civic and business groups, according to a press release.
Other hosts include the Atlanta Care and Assistance Association, Asian American Senior Citizens Association, Asian Restaurant Council, Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of Greater Georgia, Atlanta Taiwanese Women Club, and Global Federation of Chinese Businesswomen Atlanta.
The webinar comes after leaders of the groups co-hosting, who were concerned about the spike in crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and the recent attack on Atlanta area spas, reached out to Chairman Pitts asking for a public safety training by Fulton County Police.
”I couldn’t say ‘yes’ fast enough when leaders from these groups asked me to put together this public safety training webinar in the aftermath of the recent horrific shooting and rising crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders,” said Chairman Pitts. “Members of their civic and business groups wanted to hear directly from Fulton County Police about how to stay safe and I was more than happy to help set this up.”
The meeting will be on the WebEx platform. Attendees can access the site 30 minutes before the starting time.
https://gatech.webex.com/gatech/j.php?MTID=m608e583f8c5b63ad7e6282fa25c94c48
Meeting number: 160 214 7804
Meeting password: 123456
Host: Atlanta Care and Assistance Association
Email: info101.acaa@gmail.com
Sponsors: Fulton County Police Department, Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Office, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta