Fulton County Library System re-opens Hapeville Library for curbside services

The Fulton County Library System has begun offering Curbside Pickup Services at the newly constructed Hapeville Library, allowing patrons and local residents another convenient location for library services, according to a press release. Library patrons will be able to pick up and return library books and materials to the Hapeville Library, as well as use other services, like park, zoo and museum pass checkout, wireless printing and laptop and hotspot checkout (based on availability).
The Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold Street, has been closed as part of the Library Renovation Project and was the only branch in the program to undergo new construction. The design/build team of Albion General Contractors, Inc. and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, with Project Management Heery/Russell, JV worked to bring the beautiful new space to life. The library will have a virtual “welcome back” ceremony at a later date.
All County libraries remain closed for typical in-branch library services, but items placed on hold by library patrons will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
In addition to curbside services, the Library System’s Ask a Librarian live assistance site will be available during the same hours as curbside services, Monday/Tuesday, 10 am - 7 pm, and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am - 4 p.m. Virtual Programming will continue on the Library’s social media channels by following @fulcolibrary. For updates on curbside services, visit www.fulcolibrary.org/curbside.