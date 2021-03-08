Fulton County Library System re-opens Hapeville Library for curbside services

The Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold Street, has been closed as part of the Library Renovation Project and was the only branch in the program to undergo new construction. The design/build team of Albion General Contractors, Inc. and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, with Project Management Heery/Russell, JV worked to bring the beautiful new space to life. The library will have a virtual “welcome back” ceremony at a later date.

All County libraries remain closed for typical in-branch library services, but items placed on hold by library patrons will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.