East Point offering signing bonuses for certified police officers

The East Point Police Department is offering a $2,500 signing bonus for qualified applicants to join their elite team to keep the City of East Point safe. The $2500 signing bonus only applies to Qualified Certified Police Officers. The department is also accepting applications for non-certified Police Officers, according to a press release.
Chief Tommy Gardner is seeking applicants who are committed to public safety and providing excellent customer service to residents.
“The City of East Point Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to join our ranks to protect and serve our community by joining our team of professionals committed to making a difference,” said Police Chief Tommy Gardner.
Minimum qualifications for Non-Certified Police Officers: Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and be able to meet POST requirements for certification per Georgia law.
Minimum qualifications for Certified Police Officers: POST certified position with a minimum of two years of experience and in good standards with POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training).
Information: www.eastpointcity.org