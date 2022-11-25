ajc logo
Christmas play opens at Southside Theatre Guild on Dec. 8

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

“The 1940′s Radio Hour” will be presented by the Southside Theatre Guild, 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn.

Written by Walton Jones and directed by Jared Wright, the live theatrical play uses popular songs from the 1940s as it portrays the final holiday broadcast of the Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade on the New York radio station WOV in December 1942.

Show times are 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 and 8 p.m. Dec. 15-18.

For Dec. 8, the opening night special will be tickets priced the same as when STG first produced this show in 1994 at $9 per adult and $3 per child younger than age 12, with a $3 processing fee.

Online prices are $20 per adult and $12 per child younger than age 12, but a processing fee of up to $4 applies.

For tickets, visit stgplays.com.

Opinion: GOP quickly turns focus away from inflation, economy

