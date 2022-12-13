ajc logo
Auditions in Fairburn tonight for ‘Charlotte’s Web’

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

“Charlotte’s Web” auditions are continuing at the Southside Theatre Guild, 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn at 7 p.m. tonight.

Auditions consist of cold readings from the script.

Adapted by Joseph Robinette, the play is based on the classic children’s book by E.B. White.

Performance dates will be Feb. 23 to March 5.

For more information about the characters, visit stgplays.com/auditions or contact the director Rachel Cofield at dir-charlottesweb@stgplays.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
